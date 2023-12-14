John G Ullman & Associates Inc. Reduces Holdings in Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE)

John G Ullman & Associates Inc. trimmed its stake in Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. owned 0.20% of Astec Industries worth $2,031,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Astec Industries by 157.1% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,103 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Astec Industries in the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Astec Industries by 336.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,310 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Astec Industries by 89.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,967 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 931 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Astec Industries by 78.4% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,667 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,172 shares during the period. 90.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Astec Industries Stock Up 4.3 %

Shares of Astec Industries stock opened at $34.62 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 2.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $787.26 million, a PE ratio of 44.39 and a beta of 1.39. Astec Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.97 and a 52-week high of $56.33. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.53.

Astec Industries Dividend Announcement

Astec Industries ( NASDAQ:ASTE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.65). The firm had revenue of $303.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $332.77 million. Astec Industries had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 1.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Astec Industries, Inc. will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th were issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. Astec Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.67%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Astec Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. StockNews.com cut shares of Astec Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd.

Astec Industries Company Profile

(Free Report)

Astec Industries, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets equipment and components used primarily in road building and related construction activities worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Infrastructure Solutions and Materials Solutions. The Infrastructure Solutions segment offers asphalt plants and related components, heaters, concrete dust control systems, asphalt pavers, vaporizers, concrete material handling systems, screeds, heat recovery units, paste back-fill plants, asphalt storage tanks, hot oil heaters, bagging plants, fuel storage tanks, industrial and asphalt burners and systems, custom batch plants, material transfer vehicles, soil stabilizing-reclaiming machinery, blower trucks and trailers, milling machines, soil remediation plants, wood chippers and grinders, pump trailers, concrete batch plants, control systems, liquid terminals, storage equipment and related parts, construction and retrofits, polymer plants, and concrete mixers, as well as engineering and environmental permitting services.

