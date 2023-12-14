John G Ullman & Associates Inc. Sells 100 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

John G Ullman & Associates Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,000 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. John G Ullman & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $240,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. IAG Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Danaher by 344.8% during the 2nd quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 129 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Danaher by 68.9% during the 1st quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 125 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in Danaher during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new stake in Danaher during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Danaher by 39.4% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 216 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.71% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Stock Performance

Shares of DHR stock opened at $226.81 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $167.60 billion, a PE ratio of 28.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $209.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $233.31. Danaher Co. has a 52 week low of $182.09 and a 52 week high of $247.95.

Danaher Cuts Dividend

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $6.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.60 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 20.01% and a return on equity of 13.71%. The firm’s revenue was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.56 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 8.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. Danaher’s payout ratio is 12.11%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on DHR shares. TheStreet raised shares of Danaher from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Danaher from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Danaher from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Danaher from $246.00 to $239.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Danaher from $290.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $258.07.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

