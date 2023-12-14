John G Ullman & Associates Inc. Sells 1,311 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

John G Ullman & Associates Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 7.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,157 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 1,311 shares during the period. John G Ullman & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $3,328,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. Parker Financial LLC raised its stake in Apple by 1.2% during the second quarter. Parker Financial LLC now owns 4,543 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $881,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Mokosak Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in Apple by 1.1% during the second quarter. Mokosak Advisory Group LLC now owns 5,562 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. MKT Advisors LLC raised its stake in Apple by 0.5% during the second quarter. MKT Advisors LLC now owns 12,269 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,777,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Apple by 0.5% during the second quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 13,213 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,563,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intrepid Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Apple by 0.8% during the second quarter. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,411 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,631,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Apple alerts:

Apple Price Performance

Apple stock opened at $197.96 on Thursday. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $124.17 and a one year high of $198.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.99. The business has a fifty day moving average of $183.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $183.21. The company has a market cap of $3.08 trillion, a P/E ratio of 32.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.31.

Apple Dividend Announcement

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.07. Apple had a return on equity of 160.78% and a net margin of 25.31%. The business had revenue of $89.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.29 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 13th were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 10th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.69%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AAPL shares. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on shares of Apple from $198.00 to $189.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Tigress Financial increased their target price on shares of Apple from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Apple from $167.00 to $166.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 30th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $173.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $198.82.

View Our Latest Research Report on Apple

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 65,536 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.11, for a total transaction of $11,279,400.96. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 136,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,483,548.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 240,569 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.50, for a total value of $41,498,152.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,280,053 shares in the company, valued at $565,809,142.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 65,536 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.11, for a total value of $11,279,400.96. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 136,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,483,548.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 573,352 shares of company stock valued at $101,734,290 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

About Apple

(Free Report)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Featured Stories

