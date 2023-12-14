John G Ullman & Associates Inc. Sells 15,500 Shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

John G Ullman & Associates Inc. trimmed its holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 91.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 15,500 shares during the quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Eaton were worth $282,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ETN. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Eaton by 3.9% in the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,326 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Eaton by 0.4% during the second quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 14,249 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,865,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. American National Bank increased its stake in shares of Eaton by 1.8% during the second quarter. American National Bank now owns 2,934 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $590,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc. increased its stake in shares of Eaton by 1.1% during the second quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 4,813 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $968,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Eaton by 0.8% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 6,240 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,255,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. 81.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Eaton alerts:

Eaton Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ETN opened at $236.79 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.45. The company has a market cap of $94.55 billion, a PE ratio of 31.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $217.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $211.80. Eaton Co. plc has a fifty-two week low of $150.86 and a fifty-two week high of $240.44.

Eaton Announces Dividend

Eaton ( NYSE:ETN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.13. Eaton had a return on equity of 19.49% and a net margin of 13.24%. The business had revenue of $5.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.02 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Eaton Co. plc will post 9.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Investors of record on Monday, November 6th were issued a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 3rd. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.05%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Sternadt Paulo Ruiz sold 2,639 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.05, for a total transaction of $601,823.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,653,589.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ETN shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Eaton from $228.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Eaton from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on Eaton in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on Eaton from $185.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, HSBC raised their price objective on Eaton from $161.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Eaton presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $219.23.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Eaton

About Eaton

(Free Report)

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.