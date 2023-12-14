John G Ullman & Associates Inc. Sells 1,700 Shares of Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV)

John G Ullman & Associates Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 87,447 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,700 shares during the quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Viavi Solutions were worth $991,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIAV. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Viavi Solutions by 2.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 48,044 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $773,000 after buying an additional 1,181 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Viavi Solutions by 32.3% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 42,279 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $680,000 after purchasing an additional 10,316 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in Viavi Solutions by 8.3% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 115,782 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,862,000 after purchasing an additional 8,863 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Viavi Solutions by 46.8% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 120,492 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,938,000 after purchasing an additional 38,396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in Viavi Solutions during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,104,000. 94.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Viavi Solutions alerts:

Viavi Solutions Price Performance

VIAV stock opened at $9.36 on Thursday. Viavi Solutions Inc. has a one year low of $7.26 and a one year high of $12.19. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 2.95. The company has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of 936.00 and a beta of 0.92.

Insider Activity at Viavi Solutions

Viavi Solutions ( NASDAQ:VIAV Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $247.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $250.63 million. Viavi Solutions had a net margin of 0.26% and a return on equity of 6.57%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Viavi Solutions Inc. will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Luke M. Scrivanich sold 15,396 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.08, for a total transaction of $139,795.68. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 45,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $414,629.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Viavi Solutions from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Viavi Solutions from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Viavi Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Viavi Solutions from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.43.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on VIAV

Viavi Solutions Profile

(Free Report)

Viavi Solutions Inc provides network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions for communications service providers, hyperscalers, network equipment manufacturers, original equipment manufacturers, government, and avionics customers in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIAV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Viavi Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viavi Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.