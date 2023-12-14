John G Ullman & Associates Inc. Sells 200 Shares of ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT)

John G Ullman & Associates Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT – Free Report) by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,200 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. John G Ullman & Associates Inc.’s holdings in ITT were worth $205,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ITT. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ITT during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in ITT in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new position in ITT in the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. boosted its holdings in ITT by 46.7% in the second quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 729 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its holdings in ITT by 52.5% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 752 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.73% of the company’s stock.

Get ITT alerts:

Insider Activity at ITT

In related news, Director Don Defosset sold 9,996 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.25, for a total transaction of $1,012,095.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,095,267.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other ITT news, SVP Ryan F. Flynn sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.44, for a total value of $283,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,593,491.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Don Defosset sold 9,996 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.25, for a total value of $1,012,095.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,095,267.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ITT Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of ITT stock opened at $112.85 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $9.26 billion, a PE ratio of 21.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.42. ITT Inc. has a 52 week low of $75.82 and a 52 week high of $114.45. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $102.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $97.69.

ITT (NYSE:ITT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The conglomerate reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $822.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $809.87 million. ITT had a return on equity of 18.30% and a net margin of 13.45%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ITT Inc. will post 5.2 EPS for the current year.

ITT declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, October 4th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the conglomerate to repurchase up to 12.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

ITT Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. ITT’s payout ratio is 22.14%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America upgraded ITT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, November 16th. StockNews.com lowered ITT from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, October 29th. Citigroup increased their price target on ITT from $122.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price target on ITT from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.86.

Read Our Latest Report on ITT

ITT Profile

(Free Report)

ITT Inc manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the transportation, industrial, and energy markets worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect & Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, trucks, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and trains.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ITT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ITT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.