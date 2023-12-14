John G Ullman & Associates Inc. Sells 33,300 Shares of Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP)

John G Ullman & Associates Inc. reduced its position in shares of Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP – Free Report) by 82.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,200 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 33,300 shares during the period. John G Ullman & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Eagle Materials were worth $1,342,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in EXP. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Eagle Materials by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,841,414 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $411,723,000 after purchasing an additional 110,695 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 42.4% during the second quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,120,726 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $208,926,000 after acquiring an additional 333,902 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Eagle Materials by 0.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,056,912 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $135,929,000 after buying an additional 3,684 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,053,983 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $140,022,000 after acquiring an additional 58,727 shares during the period. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 137.4% in the second quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,036,999 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $193,109,000 after acquiring an additional 600,207 shares during the period. 92.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eagle Materials Stock Performance

Shares of EXP opened at $192.31 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $170.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $175.63. Eagle Materials Inc. has a 52 week low of $129.25 and a 52 week high of $195.96. The stock has a market cap of $6.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.09 and a beta of 1.37.

Eagle Materials Announces Dividend

Eagle Materials ( NYSE:EXP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The construction company reported $4.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.18 by $0.10. Eagle Materials had a return on equity of 40.45% and a net margin of 22.17%. The firm had revenue of $622.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $636.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.72 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Eagle Materials Inc. will post 14.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. Eagle Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.33%.

Insider Activity at Eagle Materials

In other Eagle Materials news, EVP Eric Cribbs sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.22, for a total transaction of $130,354.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,915,087.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on EXP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Eagle Materials from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $230.00 price objective on shares of Eagle Materials in a report on Monday, August 21st. StockNews.com downgraded Eagle Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on Eagle Materials from $193.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $197.50.

About Eagle Materials

(Free Report)

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells heavy construction materials and light building materials in the United States. It operates in four segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard. The company engages in the mining of limestone for the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of Portland cement; grinding and sale of slag; and mining of gypsum for the manufacture and sale of gypsum wallboards used to finish the interior walls and ceilings in residential, commercial, and industrial structures.

