John G Ullman & Associates Inc. Sells 633 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

John G Ullman & Associates Inc. lessened its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,251 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 633 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for approximately 1.9% of John G Ullman & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. John G Ullman & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $12,004,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MSFT. Principal Street Partners LLC increased its position in Microsoft by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC now owns 26,610 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $9,062,000 after purchasing an additional 781 shares in the last quarter. Humankind Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 4.2% during the second quarter. Humankind Investments LLC now owns 41,742 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $14,215,000 after buying an additional 1,684 shares in the last quarter. ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,372 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,170,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Microsoft by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,097 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,438,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Addison Capital Co raised its position in Microsoft by 0.7% in the second quarter. Addison Capital Co now owns 13,979 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $4,760,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MSFT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $425.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $385.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $410.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $420.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a report on Friday, November 24th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $392.93.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 24,681 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $369.00, for a total transaction of $9,107,289.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 183,761 shares in the company, valued at $67,807,809. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Stock Down 0.0 %

MSFT stock opened at $374.37 on Thursday. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $219.35 and a twelve month high of $384.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $354.92 and its 200-day moving average is $339.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.78 trillion, a PE ratio of 36.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.90.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The software giant reported $2.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.34. Microsoft had a return on equity of 38.79% and a net margin of 35.31%. The company had revenue of $56.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 11.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.04%.

Microsoft Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

