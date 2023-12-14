John G Ullman & Associates Inc. Trims Holdings in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

John G Ullman & Associates Inc. reduced its stake in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,550 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. John G Ullman & Associates Inc.’s holdings in General Motors were worth $214,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of GM. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 157,520 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $6,890,000 after acquiring an additional 15,117 shares during the period. Aviva PLC raised its holdings in General Motors by 32.7% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 278,485 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $12,181,000 after buying an additional 68,683 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in General Motors by 12.8% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 10,767 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $471,000 after buying an additional 1,225 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in General Motors by 13.9% in the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,768 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 581 shares during the period. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its holdings in General Motors by 5.3% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 103,800 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,540,000 after buying an additional 5,184 shares during the period. 79.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of General Motors from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of General Motors in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of General Motors from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of General Motors from $46.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Mizuho raised shares of General Motors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Monday, December 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, General Motors currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.25.

General Motors Stock Performance

GM stock opened at $33.98 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.78, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.48. General Motors has a 1 year low of $26.30 and a 1 year high of $43.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $29.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.55.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.41. General Motors had a net margin of 5.83% and a return on equity of 16.01%. The business had revenue of $44.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that General Motors will post 7.48 EPS for the current year.

General Motors Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.06%.

General Motors Company Profile

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

