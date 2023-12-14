Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) PT Lowered to $60.00

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Barclays from $64.00 to $60.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

JCI has been the subject of several other reports. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $80.00 to $74.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Citigroup increased their price target on Johnson Controls International from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Johnson Controls International from $78.00 to $66.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Vertical Research lowered Johnson Controls International from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Johnson Controls International from $73.00 to $70.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Johnson Controls International has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $65.50.

NYSE:JCI opened at $53.31 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.25. Johnson Controls International has a one year low of $47.90 and a one year high of $70.43. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $51.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.53.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 12th. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $6.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.40 billion. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 13.69% and a net margin of 7.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.99 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Johnson Controls International will post 3.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 15th. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.50%.

In related news, CEO George Oliver sold 103,332 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.37, for a total value of $5,411,496.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 979,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,309,978.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 204,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,898,000 after acquiring an additional 23,982 shares during the last quarter. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL raised its position in Johnson Controls International by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL now owns 11,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $622,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Headinvest LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson Controls International in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new stake in Johnson Controls International in the 3rd quarter worth about $379,000. Finally, Advisory Resource Group raised its position in Johnson Controls International by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 11,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $588,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.64% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

