Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) Rating Lowered to Hold at Vertical Research

Vertical Research lowered shares of Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. Vertical Research currently has $55.00 price target on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. HSBC raised shares of Johnson Controls International from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com raised shares of Johnson Controls International from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $66.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $73.00 to $70.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Johnson Controls International currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $65.50.

Johnson Controls International Stock Performance

Shares of JCI opened at $53.31 on Wednesday. Johnson Controls International has a one year low of $47.90 and a one year high of $70.43. The company has a 50-day moving average of $51.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.53. The stock has a market cap of $36.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.83, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 12th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $6.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.40 billion. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 13.69% and a net margin of 7.74%. Johnson Controls International’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.99 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Johnson Controls International will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Johnson Controls International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 15th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.50%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Johnson Controls International

In other Johnson Controls International news, CEO George Oliver sold 103,332 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.37, for a total transaction of $5,411,496.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 979,759 shares in the company, valued at $51,309,978.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Johnson Controls International

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Haverford Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 1.5% in the second quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 302,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,581,000 after acquiring an additional 4,394 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 18.6% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 101,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,097,000 after acquiring an additional 15,872 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International in the second quarter worth $321,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 49.8% in the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 440,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,991,000 after acquiring an additional 146,410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International in the second quarter worth $322,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.64% of the company’s stock.

About Johnson Controls International

(Get Free Report)

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

Further Reading

