Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Downgraded to “Equal Weight” at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has $163.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $170.00.

JNJ has been the topic of several other reports. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $179.00 to $172.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $174.00 to $171.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an overweight rating and set a $215.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Friday, November 17th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $158.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, HSBC began coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. They set a hold rating and a $175.00 target price on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $168.75.

JNJ opened at $155.84 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $375.15 billion, a PE ratio of 11.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $152.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $159.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Johnson & Johnson has a 12-month low of $144.95 and a 12-month high of $181.04.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The company reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $21.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 36.32% and a return on equity of 37.14%. As a group, research analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 21st were given a $1.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 20th. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.34%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 90,144.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 54,386,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,607,414,000 after purchasing an additional 54,326,454 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,609,399,000. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 62.7% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 27,825,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,605,627,000 after purchasing an additional 10,724,110 shares in the last quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 161,420.2% during the 2nd quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 7,276,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,204,404,000 after purchasing an additional 7,271,978 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 141,974.0% during the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,750,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,651,000 after buying an additional 4,747,612 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.40% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment provides skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR. CI:LABO, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; TYLENOL acetaminophen products; SUDAFED cold, flu, and allergy products; BENADRYL and ZYRTEC allergy products; MOTRIN IB ibuprofen products; NICORETTE smoking cessation products; and PEPCID acid reflux products.

