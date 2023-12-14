Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Sold by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System decreased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,317,838 shares of the company’s stock after selling 125,119 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson comprises 1.0% of California State Teachers Retirement System’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $714,689,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the first quarter worth $32,000. 25 LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the first quarter worth $55,000. Horizons Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1,730.0% in the second quarter. Horizons Wealth Management now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the second quarter worth $66,000. Finally, Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the second quarter worth $103,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.40% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $155.84 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $152.63 and its 200-day moving average is $159.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.21. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $144.95 and a 1 year high of $181.04. The company has a market cap of $375.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.57, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.57.

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The company reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.14. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 36.32% and a return on equity of 37.14%. The company had revenue of $21.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 21st were issued a $1.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 20th. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.34%.

JNJ has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $158.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. HSBC started coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $175.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $178.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Friday, December 1st. TheStreet lowered shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $167.00 to $180.00 in a report on Friday, December 1st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.75.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment provides skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR. CI:LABO, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; TYLENOL acetaminophen products; SUDAFED cold, flu, and allergy products; BENADRYL and ZYRTEC allergy products; MOTRIN IB ibuprofen products; NICORETTE smoking cessation products; and PEPCID acid reflux products.

