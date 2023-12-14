JPMorgan Emerging Markets (LON:JMG) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $101.07

JPMorgan Emerging Markets (LON:JMG – Get Free Report) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 101.07 ($1.27) and traded as high as GBX 102.60 ($1.29). JPMorgan Emerging Markets shares last traded at GBX 101.80 ($1.28), with a volume of 3,183,479 shares.

JPMorgan Emerging Markets Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of £1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -557.78 and a beta of 0.63. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 101.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 103.64.

JPMorgan Emerging Markets Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 5th were issued a GBX 1.07 ($0.01) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 5th. This is an increase from JPMorgan Emerging Markets’s previous dividend of $0.58.

Insiders Place Their Bets

About JPMorgan Emerging Markets

In other JPMorgan Emerging Markets news, insider Zoe Clements purchased 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 97 ($1.22) per share, with a total value of £33,950 ($42,618.63). Corporate insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Emerging Markets Investment Trust plc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by JPMorgan Funds Limited. The fund is co-managed by JPMorgan Asset Management (UK) Limited. It invests in public equity markets across global emerging markets. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

