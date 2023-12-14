Kintara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTRA) Short Interest Down 34.6% in November

Kintara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTRA – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 352,000 shares, a decline of 34.6% from the November 15th total of 538,500 shares. Currently, 10.9% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 755,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.
Kintara Therapeutics Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ KTRA opened at $0.19 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $637,320.00, a PE ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 0.86. Kintara Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.17 and a fifty-two week high of $11.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.59 and a 200-day moving average of $3.15.
Kintara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KTRA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($1.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Kintara Therapeutics will post -0.45 EPS for the current year.
Kintara Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage drug development company, focuses on developing and commercializing anti-cancer therapies to treat cancer patients. It is developing two late-stage, Phase III-ready therapeutics, including VAL-083, a DNA-targeting agent for the treatment of drug-resistant solid tumors, such as glioblastoma multiforme, as well as other solid tumors, including ovarian cancer, non-small cell lung cancer, and diffuse intrinsic pontine glioma; and REM-001, a late stage photodynamic therapy for the treatment of cutaneous metastatic breast cancer, basal cell carcinoma nevus syndrome, and access graft failure in hemodialysis patients.
