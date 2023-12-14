Kintara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTRA) Short Interest Down 34.6% in November

Kintara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTRA – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 352,000 shares, a decline of 34.6% from the November 15th total of 538,500 shares. Currently, 10.9% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 755,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Kintara Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ KTRA opened at $0.19 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $637,320.00, a PE ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 0.86. Kintara Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.17 and a fifty-two week high of $11.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.59 and a 200-day moving average of $3.15.

Kintara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KTRA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($1.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Kintara Therapeutics will post -0.45 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kintara Therapeutics

About Kintara Therapeutics

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Kintara Therapeutics by 190.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 2,788 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in Kintara Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $39,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Kintara Therapeutics by 182.7% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 73,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 47,415 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Kintara Therapeutics by 1,210.7% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 722,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 667,284 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 2.42% of the company’s stock.

Kintara Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage drug development company, focuses on developing and commercializing anti-cancer therapies to treat cancer patients. It is developing two late-stage, Phase III-ready therapeutics, including VAL-083, a DNA-targeting agent for the treatment of drug-resistant solid tumors, such as glioblastoma multiforme, as well as other solid tumors, including ovarian cancer, non-small cell lung cancer, and diffuse intrinsic pontine glioma; and REM-001, a late stage photodynamic therapy for the treatment of cutaneous metastatic breast cancer, basal cell carcinoma nevus syndrome, and access graft failure in hemodialysis patients.

