Learning Technologies Group (LON:LTG) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $69.38

Shares of Learning Technologies Group plc (LON:LTG – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 69.38 ($0.87) and traded as high as GBX 73.75 ($0.93). Learning Technologies Group shares last traded at GBX 71.45 ($0.90), with a volume of 731,013 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 110 ($1.38) price target on shares of Learning Technologies Group in a report on Tuesday, September 26th.

Learning Technologies Group Stock Up 4.4 %

Learning Technologies Group Cuts Dividend

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 69.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 77.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.46, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market cap of £590.03 million, a PE ratio of 2,381.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.24.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 5th were paid a GBX 0.45 ($0.01) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 5th. This represents a yield of 0.65%. Learning Technologies Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6,666.67%.

About Learning Technologies Group

Learning Technologies Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of talent and learning solutions, content, services, and digital platforms to corporate and government clients. It operates through Software & Platforms Division, Content & Services Division, GP Strategies, and Other segments.

