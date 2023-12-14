Ledyard Financial Group (OTCMKTS:LFGP) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $14.28

Ledyard Financial Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LFGP – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.28 and traded as high as $16.25. Ledyard Financial Group shares last traded at $16.25, with a volume of 1,103 shares trading hands.

Ledyard Financial Group Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.39.

Get Ledyard Financial Group alerts:

Ledyard Financial Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.17%.

Ledyard Financial Group Company Profile

Ledyard Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Ledyard National Bank that provides retail and commercial banking, and wealth advisory services in New Hampshire and Vermont. It offers checking, savings, individual retirement, money market, NOW, and health saving accounts; and debit, ATM, and credit cards.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ledyard Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ledyard Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.