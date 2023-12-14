Legal & General Group (OTCMKTS:LGGNY) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $13.96

Shares of Legal & General Group Plc (OTCMKTS:LGGNY – Get Free Report) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.96 and traded as high as $15.75. Legal & General Group shares last traded at $15.69, with a volume of 37,280 shares traded.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Legal & General Group from GBX 330 ($4.14) to GBX 333 ($4.18) in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Legal & General Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Legal & General Group from GBX 240 ($3.01) to GBX 238 ($2.99) in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Legal & General Group from GBX 315 ($3.95) to GBX 290 ($3.64) in a research report on Friday, September 22nd.

Legal & General Group Plc provides various insurance products and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Legal & General Retirement Institutional (LGRI), Legal & General Investment Management (LGIM), Legal & General Capital (LGC), and Retail Retirement.

