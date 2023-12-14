Legato Capital Management LLC Acquires 9,219 Shares of AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX)

Legato Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX – Free Report) by 35.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 34,916 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,219 shares during the period. Legato Capital Management LLC owned about 0.13% of AdvanSix worth $1,221,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ASIX. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in shares of AdvanSix during the first quarter valued at $2,682,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in AdvanSix by 28.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 455,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,270,000 after buying an additional 101,119 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in AdvanSix during the first quarter worth $221,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in AdvanSix by 3.6% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 27,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,409,000 after buying an additional 967 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in AdvanSix by 16.0% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,000 after buying an additional 1,236 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. CL King lowered their target price on shares of AdvanSix from $48.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of AdvanSix from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. StockNews.com cut shares of AdvanSix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of AdvanSix from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd.

NYSE:ASIX opened at $27.87 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $751.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.52 and a beta of 1.76. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.02. AdvanSix Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.92 and a 12 month high of $44.57.

AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $322.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $367.90 million. AdvanSix had a net margin of 6.00% and a return on equity of 12.10%. Analysts expect that AdvanSix Inc. will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 13th. AdvanSix’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.57%.

AdvanSix Inc manufactures and sells polymer resins in the United States and internationally. It offers Nylon 6, a polymer resin, which is a synthetic material used to produce fibers, filaments, engineered plastics, and films. The company also provides caprolactam to manufacture polymer resins; ammonium sulfate fertilizers to distributors, farm cooperatives, and retailers; and acetone that are used in the production of adhesives, paints, coatings, solvents, herbicides, and engineered plastic resins, as well as other intermediate chemicals, including phenol, monoisopropylamine, dipropylamine, monoallylamine, alpha-methylstyrene, cyclohexanone, methyl ethyl ketoxime, acetaldehyde oxime, 2-pentanone oxime, cyclohexanol, sulfuric acid, ammonia, and carbon dioxide.

