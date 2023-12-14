Legato Capital Management LLC Boosts Stake in Alta Equipment Group Inc. (NYSE:ALTG)

Legato Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Alta Equipment Group Inc. (NYSE:ALTG – Free Report) by 36.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 68,897 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,350 shares during the quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC owned 0.21% of Alta Equipment Group worth $1,194,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ALTG. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in shares of Alta Equipment Group in the second quarter worth $31,000. Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Alta Equipment Group in the first quarter worth $34,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Alta Equipment Group in the third quarter worth $48,000. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Alta Equipment Group by 296.0% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 4,162 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of Alta Equipment Group in the first quarter worth $77,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.94% of the company’s stock.

Alta Equipment Group Stock Up 2.4 %

ALTG stock opened at $11.15 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $360.90 million, a PE ratio of 53.10 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.35, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.41 and its 200 day moving average is $13.46. Alta Equipment Group Inc. has a one year low of $8.76 and a one year high of $20.60.

Alta Equipment Group Announces Dividend

Alta Equipment Group ( NYSE:ALTG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $466.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $465.06 million. Alta Equipment Group had a net margin of 0.57% and a return on equity of 9.60%. On average, research analysts forecast that Alta Equipment Group Inc. will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.057 per share. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. Alta Equipment Group’s payout ratio is 104.76%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Alta Equipment Group from $22.00 to $19.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alta Equipment Group

In related news, Director Zachary E. Savas acquired 5,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.74 per share, with a total value of $48,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 99,711 shares in the company, valued at approximately $971,185.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ryan Greenawalt acquired 8,611 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.05 per share, for a total transaction of $95,151.55. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 94,819 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,047,749.95. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 20.90% of the company's stock.

Alta Equipment Group Company Profile

Alta Equipment Group Inc owns and operates integrated equipment dealership platforms in the United States. It operates in two segments, Material Handling and Construction Equipment. The company operates a branch network that sells, rents, and provides parts and service support for various categories of specialized equipment, including lift trucks and aerial work platforms, earthmoving equipment, environmental processing equipment, and other material handling and construction equipment.

Featured Stories

