Legato Capital Management LLC Has $1.21 Million Stock Position in The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK)

Legato Capital Management LLC boosted its position in The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK – Free Report) by 74.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 36,906 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,728 shares during the period. Legato Capital Management LLC owned about 0.07% of Bancorp worth $1,205,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Bancorp during the second quarter worth approximately $13,112,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in Bancorp by 7.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,997,138 shares of the bank’s stock worth $139,170,000 after acquiring an additional 347,551 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Bancorp by 364.4% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 358,305 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,169,000 after acquiring an additional 281,156 shares during the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Bancorp by 96.8% during the second quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 562,228 shares of the bank’s stock worth $18,357,000 after acquiring an additional 276,553 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in Bancorp by 9.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,735,551 shares of the bank’s stock worth $77,498,000 after acquiring an additional 239,939 shares during the last quarter. 91.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bancorp Stock Performance

NASDAQ TBBK opened at $40.25 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.84 and a beta of 1.53. The Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.13 and a twelve month high of $41.52. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Bancorp ( NASDAQ:TBBK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $115.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.02 million. Bancorp had a net margin of 31.49% and a return on equity of 25.63%. Sell-side analysts expect that The Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

TBBK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Bancorp from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th.

Insider Transactions at Bancorp

In other news, EVP Jeffrey A. Nager sold 5,234 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.26, for a total transaction of $200,252.84. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 102,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,912,505.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Bancorp news, Director Daniela Mielke purchased 1,275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $39.09 per share, with a total value of $49,839.75. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,105 shares in the company, valued at $864,084.45. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Jeffrey A. Nager sold 5,234 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.26, for a total transaction of $200,252.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 102,261 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,912,505.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Bancorp Company Profile

The Bancorp, Inc operates as the financial holding company for The Bancorp Bank, National Association that provides banking products and services in the United States. It offers a range of deposit products and services, including checking, savings, medical savings, money market, individual retirement, and commercial accounts; certificates of deposit; and payroll cards.

