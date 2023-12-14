Legato Capital Management LLC Raises Position in Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS)

Legato Capital Management LLC grew its position in Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS – Free Report) by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 12,735 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,795 shares during the period. Legato Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Krystal Biotech were worth $1,495,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Krystal Biotech by 1.0% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 10,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,221,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Krystal Biotech by 50.0% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Krystal Biotech by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 8,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $672,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Krystal Biotech by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its position in Krystal Biotech by 0.9% during the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 16,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,964,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. 82.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Krystal Biotech

In other news, insider Suma Krishnan sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.67, for a total transaction of $2,641,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,574,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $166,346,348.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 17.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

KRYS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on shares of Krystal Biotech from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Krystal Biotech in a research report on Monday, November 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Krystal Biotech in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $154.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Krystal Biotech in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.78.

Krystal Biotech Trading Up 3.3 %

KRYS opened at $114.62 on Thursday. Krystal Biotech, Inc. has a 12-month low of $69.81 and a 12-month high of $132.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a PE ratio of -77.97 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $108.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $117.06.

Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.10) by $3.89. The business had revenue of $8.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.29 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.17) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8500.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Krystal Biotech, Inc. will post -3.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Krystal Biotech Profile

Krystal Biotech, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes genetic medicines for patients with rare diseases in the United States. It develops beremagene geperpavec (B-VEC) for dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa; KB105 for treating patients with deficient autosomal recessive congenital ichthyosis; KB104 for netherton syndrome; and KB407 for Cystic Fibrosis.

Featured Articles

