Legato Capital Management LLC Sells 164 Shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Legato Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) by 17.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 774 shares of the company’s stock after selling 164 shares during the period. Legato Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $1,930,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Gateway Advisory LLC raised its stake in AutoZone by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the period. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in AutoZone by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. now owns 91 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Tacita Capital Inc grew its holdings in AutoZone by 26.3% in the 1st quarter. Tacita Capital Inc now owns 24 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in AutoZone by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,519,000 after buying an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN grew its holdings in AutoZone by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after buying an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.34% of the company’s stock.

Get AutoZone alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AZO has been the topic of a number of research reports. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of AutoZone in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on AutoZone from $2,950.00 to $2,975.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Barclays increased their target price on AutoZone from $2,742.00 to $2,800.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. StockNews.com lowered AutoZone from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on AutoZone from $2,750.00 to $2,900.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,851.50.

AutoZone Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of AZO stock opened at $2,719.78 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2,597.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $2,525.07. AutoZone, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2,277.88 and a 12 month high of $2,750.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.74, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.63.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported $32.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $31.57 by $0.98. The company had revenue of $4.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.19 billion. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 57.23% and a net margin of 14.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $27.45 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that AutoZone, Inc. will post 149.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Albert Saltiel sold 2,245 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,595.04, for a total value of $5,825,864.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,393,536.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Albert Saltiel sold 2,245 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,595.04, for a total value of $5,825,864.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,393,536.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Charles Pleas III sold 3,000 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,717.36, for a total value of $8,152,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,416 shares in the company, valued at $9,282,501.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,069 shares of company stock valued at $38,803,642 over the last ninety days. 2.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AutoZone Company Profile

(Free Report)

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AutoZone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoZone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.