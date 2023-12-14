Lighting Science Group (OTCMKTS:LSCG) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.00

Lighting Science Group Co. (OTCMKTS:LSCG – Get Free Report) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.00. Lighting Science Group shares last traded at $0.00, with a volume of 115,835 shares traded.

Lighting Science Group Price Performance

Lighting Science Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Lighting Science Group Corporation designs, develops, and markets general illumination products that use light emitting diodes (LEDs) as their light source for retailers and original equipment manufacturers in the United States. It offers a range of LED retrofit lamps to fit into existing light fixtures as replacements for traditional incandescent, compact fluorescent, and halogen lamps; and LED luminaires comprising FreeLED, a street lighting solution that uses solar energy as its power source.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Lighting Science Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lighting Science Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.