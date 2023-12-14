Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Position Boosted by Osaic Holdings Inc.

Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 229,212 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 666 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $105,741,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of LMT. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 100.0% in the first quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 60 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Lockheed Martin in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 74.26% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on LMT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $435.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $555.00 to $540.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $470.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $440.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $505.00 to $455.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $484.07.

Lockheed Martin stock opened at $451.19 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market cap of $111.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.57. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1 year low of $393.77 and a 1 year high of $508.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $444.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $445.48.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 17th. The aerospace company reported $6.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.67 by $0.10. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.29% and a return on equity of 75.46%. The firm had revenue of $16.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $6.87 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a $3.15 dividend. This is a positive change from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $12.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.04%.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

