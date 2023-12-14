Lucy Scientific Discovery Inc. (NASDAQ:LSDI) Short Interest Update

Lucy Scientific Discovery Inc. (NASDAQ:LSDI – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 41,800 shares, a decrease of 34.4% from the November 15th total of 63,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,020,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
Lucy Scientific Discovery stock opened at $0.28 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.01 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.44. Lucy Scientific Discovery has a fifty-two week low of $0.18 and a fifty-two week high of $4.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.71.
Lucy Scientific Discovery (NASDAQ:LSDI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 13th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter.
Lucy Scientific Discovery Inc, an early stage psychotropics contract manufacturing company, engaged in the research, manufacturing, and commercialization of psychedelic products. The company offers biological raw materials, active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs), and finished biopharmaceutical products.
