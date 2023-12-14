Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) Shares Purchased by Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,126,376 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 52,432 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Marathon Oil were worth $25,928,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TradeLink Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Oil during the first quarter worth approximately $781,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Oil during the first quarter worth approximately $209,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 6.9% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 160,065 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,192,000 after buying an additional 10,388 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Oil during the first quarter worth approximately $206,000. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 7.4% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 187,679 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,713,000 after buying an additional 12,859 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.62% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MRO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Marathon Oil from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Marathon Oil from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Benchmark cut their target price on Marathon Oil from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Susquehanna upped their target price on Marathon Oil from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $25.00 target price (down from $27.00) on shares of Marathon Oil in a research report on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Marathon Oil presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.84.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Dane E. Whitehead sold 53,403 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.05, for a total value of $1,444,551.15. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 156,481 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,232,811.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Dane E. Whitehead sold 53,403 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.05, for a total value of $1,444,551.15. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 156,481 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,232,811.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lee M. Tillman sold 159,722 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.36, for a total value of $4,369,993.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 710,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,436,078.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 341,470 shares of company stock worth $9,341,479 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Oil Price Performance

NYSE MRO opened at $23.95 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $26.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $14.01 billion, a PE ratio of 8.87, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 2.19. Marathon Oil Co. has a 1 year low of $20.57 and a 1 year high of $32.54.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. Marathon Oil had a return on equity of 15.41% and a net margin of 24.96%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.24 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Marathon Oil Co. will post 2.7 EPS for the current year.

Marathon Oil Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were issued a $0.11 dividend. This is an increase from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.30%.

Marathon Oil announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, November 1st that permits the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the oil and gas producer to buy up to 14.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Marathon Oil Profile

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and internationally. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

