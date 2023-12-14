Marianne Lake Sells 32,243 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Stock

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) CEO Marianne Lake sold 32,243 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $5,158,880.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 131,962 shares in the company, valued at $21,113,920. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of JPM opened at $161.05 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $465.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $148.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $147.60. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $123.11 and a twelve month high of $162.03.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $4.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.95 by $0.38. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 22.79% and a return on equity of 17.97%. The firm had revenue of $40.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 16.62 earnings per share for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On JPMorgan Chase & Co.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, January 4th will be given a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 4th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.07%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Macroview Investment Management LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7,833.3% during the 3rd quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. Briaud Financial Planning Inc bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 290.9% during the 3rd quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 3rd quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Robbins Farley boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 29.5% during the 3rd quarter. Robbins Farley now owns 421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.94% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

JPM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler raised their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. HSBC initiated coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $159.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $167.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Odeon Capital Group downgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $158.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $168.80.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services to consumers and small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services.

