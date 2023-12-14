Mazda Motor (OTCMKTS:MZDAY) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $5.28

Mazda Motor Co. (OTCMKTS:MZDAY – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.28 and traded as high as $5.39. Mazda Motor shares last traded at $5.31, with a volume of 328,969 shares.

Mazda Motor Trading Down 0.9 %

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.28 and a 200 day moving average of $5.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Mazda Motor (OTCMKTS:MZDAY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $8.49 billion during the quarter. Mazda Motor had a return on equity of 12.14% and a net margin of 3.65%. Equities analysts predict that Mazda Motor Co. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Mazda Motor

Mazda Motor Corporation engages in the manufacture and sale of passenger cars and commercial vehicles in Japan, China, North America, Europe, and internationally. The company was formerly known as Toyo Kogyo Co, Ltd. and changed its name to Mazda Motor Corporation in May 1984. Mazda Motor Corporation was incorporated in 1920 and is headquartered in Hiroshima, Japan.

