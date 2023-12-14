Melco International Development (OTCMKTS:MDEVF) Stock Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $0.73

Shares of Melco International Development Limited (OTCMKTS:MDEVFGet Free Report) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.73 and traded as low as $0.68. Melco International Development shares last traded at $0.68, with a volume of 100 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Melco International Development from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th.

Melco International Development Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.69, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.69. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.73 and a 200 day moving average of $0.87.

About Melco International Development

Melco International Development Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the leisure and entertainment business in Macau, the Philippines, Cyprus, and Japan. It operates in two segments: Casino and Hospitality, and Others. The company develops, owns, and operates a network of casino gaming and entertainment casino resorts.

