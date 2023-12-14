Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Stock Position Reduced by Vicus Capital

Vicus Capital lessened its position in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 4.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,036 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 147 shares during the period. Vicus Capital’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $871,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of META. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Meta Platforms by 137.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,532,030 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,300,602,000 after purchasing an additional 2,623,447 shares during the period. Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Meta Platforms during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $474,000. Atomi Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Meta Platforms by 63.8% during the 2nd quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,345 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,395,000 after purchasing an additional 3,251 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Meta Platforms by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 31,498 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $9,039,000 after purchasing an additional 2,251 shares during the period. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in Meta Platforms during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Institutional investors own 62.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

META has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Meta Platforms from $356.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $350.00 price target on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. CICC Research initiated coverage on Meta Platforms in a research report on Monday, August 28th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Meta Platforms from $390.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Roth Mkm boosted their price target on Meta Platforms from $360.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, forty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $349.53.

Insider Buying and Selling at Meta Platforms

In other news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 28,009 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.34, for a total value of $9,392,538.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 28,009 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.34, for a total value of $9,392,538.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 670 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.66, for a total value of $199,432.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,816,964.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 489,719 shares of company stock valued at $160,674,655 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 13.75% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Trading Up 0.2 %

Meta Platforms stock opened at $334.74 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $321.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $303.74. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $860.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.20. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12 month low of $112.46 and a 12 month high of $342.92.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The social networking company reported $4.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.62 by $0.77. The firm had revenue of $34.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.58 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 26.40% and a net margin of 23.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.64 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 14.32 EPS for the current year.

About Meta Platforms

(Free Report)

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.