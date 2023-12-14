Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Holdings Lowered by Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky cut its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,400,784 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 45,679 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up about 4.6% of Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $477,022,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Adero Partners LLC grew its position in Microsoft by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Adero Partners LLC now owns 16,815 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $5,726,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC grew its position in Microsoft by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 54,021 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $18,396,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Carr Financial Group Corp grew its position in Microsoft by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Carr Financial Group Corp now owns 10,761 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,665,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Planning Center Inc. grew its position in Microsoft by 24.4% during the 2nd quarter. Planning Center Inc. now owns 4,849 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,651,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cadian Capital Management LP grew its position in Microsoft by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP now owns 107,000 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $36,438,000 after acquiring an additional 14,000 shares during the last quarter. 69.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on MSFT. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $425.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Microsoft from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Truist Financial began coverage on Microsoft in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $432.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a report on Monday, November 20th. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on Microsoft in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $425.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Microsoft currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $392.93.

Microsoft Stock Down 0.0 %

Microsoft stock opened at $374.37 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $219.35 and a 12 month high of $384.30. The firm has a market cap of $2.78 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.24, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $354.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $339.49.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The software giant reported $2.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.34. Microsoft had a return on equity of 38.79% and a net margin of 35.31%. The company had revenue of $56.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.35 earnings per share. Microsoft’s revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 11.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 29.04%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 24,681 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $369.00, for a total transaction of $9,107,289.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 183,761 shares in the company, valued at $67,807,809. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Microsoft Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

