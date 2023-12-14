Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) is California State Teachers Retirement System’s 2nd Largest Position

California State Teachers Retirement System cut its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 2.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 11,831,622 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 300,916 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up about 5.7% of California State Teachers Retirement System’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $4,029,141,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Microsoft in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 534.5% during the 2nd quarter. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC now owns 184 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Syverson Strege & Co lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 157.0% during the 1st quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 203 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Microsoft during the 2nd quarter worth about $601,000. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 39.0% during the 2nd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 303 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. 69.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MSFT. Guggenheim raised Microsoft from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 25th. HSBC raised Microsoft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $347.00 to $413.00 in a report on Thursday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $385.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Microsoft from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Argus boosted their target price on Microsoft from $390.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Microsoft has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $392.93.

Microsoft Stock Performance

MSFT opened at $374.37 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.78 trillion, a P/E ratio of 36.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $354.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $339.49. Microsoft Co. has a 1-year low of $219.35 and a 1-year high of $384.30.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The software giant reported $2.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $56.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $54.52 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 38.79% and a net margin of 35.31%. The company's revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.35 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 11.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.04%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Microsoft news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 24,681 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $369.00, for a total transaction of $9,107,289.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 183,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,807,809. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Company Profile

(Free Report)

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

