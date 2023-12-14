Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) is Principal Street Partners LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Principal Street Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 3.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,610 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 781 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for about 2.1% of Principal Street Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Principal Street Partners LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $9,062,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Adero Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 2.7% during the second quarter. Adero Partners LLC now owns 16,815 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $5,726,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Microsoft by 0.6% during the second quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 54,021 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $18,396,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the period. Carr Financial Group Corp grew its holdings in Microsoft by 4.0% during the second quarter. Carr Financial Group Corp now owns 10,761 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,665,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the period. Planning Center Inc. grew its holdings in Microsoft by 24.4% during the second quarter. Planning Center Inc. now owns 4,849 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,651,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the period. Finally, Cadian Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Microsoft by 15.1% during the second quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP now owns 107,000 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $36,438,000 after purchasing an additional 14,000 shares during the period. 69.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Microsoft

In related news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 24,681 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $369.00, for a total transaction of $9,107,289.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 183,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,807,809. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MSFT has been the subject of several research reports. Argus increased their price objective on Microsoft from $390.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on Microsoft from $370.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Microsoft in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays raised their price target on Microsoft from $410.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Guggenheim raised Microsoft from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $392.93.

Microsoft Stock Down 0.0 %

MSFT opened at $374.37 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.78 trillion, a P/E ratio of 36.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $354.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $339.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $219.35 and a 12 month high of $384.30.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The software giant reported $2.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.34. Microsoft had a return on equity of 38.79% and a net margin of 35.31%. The firm had revenue of $56.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.35 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 11.13 EPS for the current year.

Microsoft Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.04%.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

