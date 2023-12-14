Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Acquired by Humankind Investments LLC

Humankind Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 4.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,742 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 1,684 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up about 5.6% of Humankind Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Humankind Investments LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $14,215,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Microsoft during the first quarter worth $28,000. Syverson Strege & Co lifted its stake in Microsoft by 157.0% during the first quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 203 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Microsoft by 534.5% during the second quarter. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC now owns 184 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. MayTech Global Investments LLC bought a new position in Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth $83,000. Finally, Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. lifted its stake in Microsoft by 57.5% during the third quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 411 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on MSFT shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial started coverage on Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $385.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $410.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $425.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $392.93.

Microsoft Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT opened at $374.37 on Thursday. Microsoft Co. has a one year low of $219.35 and a one year high of $384.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.78 trillion, a PE ratio of 36.24, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $354.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $339.49.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The software giant reported $2.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $56.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.52 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 38.79% and a net margin of 35.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.35 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 11.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is 29.04%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 24,681 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $369.00, for a total transaction of $9,107,289.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 183,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,807,809. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Microsoft

(Free Report)

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.