Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Sold by CCM Investment Advisers LLC

CCM Investment Advisers LLC reduced its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 71,760 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 6,448 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises approximately 3.3% of CCM Investment Advisers LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. CCM Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $24,437,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSFT. DGS Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Microsoft by 19.9% during the first quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 14,342 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $4,422,000 after acquiring an additional 2,383 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in Microsoft by 20.8% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 1,138,469 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $351,001,000 after acquiring an additional 196,338 shares during the last quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in Microsoft by 1.2% during the first quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC now owns 12,712 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,919,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Powell Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Microsoft by 16.2% during the first quarter. Powell Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,578 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $795,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in Microsoft by 8.2% during the first quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 6,782 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,921,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. 69.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Microsoft Stock Down 0.0 %

MSFT opened at $374.37 on Thursday. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $219.35 and a 12 month high of $384.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The stock has a market cap of $2.78 trillion, a P/E ratio of 36.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $354.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $339.49.

Microsoft Announces Dividend

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The software giant reported $2.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.34. Microsoft had a return on equity of 38.79% and a net margin of 35.31%. The firm had revenue of $56.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.52 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 11.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.04%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MSFT shares. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $400.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. HSBC raised Microsoft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $347.00 to $413.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $400.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Truist Financial started coverage on Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Microsoft from $370.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $392.93.

Insider Activity at Microsoft

In other Microsoft news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 24,681 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $369.00, for a total transaction of $9,107,289.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 183,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,807,809. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Microsoft Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

