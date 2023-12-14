Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Truist Financial

Investment analysts at Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the software giant’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on MSFT. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Microsoft from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Microsoft from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Tigress Financial raised their target price on Microsoft from $433.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. HSBC raised Microsoft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $347.00 to $413.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $432.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $392.93.

Microsoft stock opened at $374.37 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.64. Microsoft has a one year low of $219.35 and a one year high of $384.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.78 trillion, a PE ratio of 36.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s fifty day moving average is $354.92 and its 200 day moving average is $339.49.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The software giant reported $2.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.34. Microsoft had a return on equity of 38.79% and a net margin of 35.31%. The company had revenue of $56.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.52 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.35 earnings per share. Microsoft’s revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Microsoft will post 11.13 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 24,681 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $369.00, for a total transaction of $9,107,289.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 183,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,807,809. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 50.8% during the 3rd quarter. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL now owns 3,221 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085 shares during the last quarter. Headinvest LLC boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 55,979 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $18,014,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc. boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 288,770 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $91,179,000 after acquiring an additional 17,036 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,687 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,112,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new position in Microsoft during the 3rd quarter valued at $24,475,000. Institutional investors own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

