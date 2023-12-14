Millennium Investment & Acquisition (OTCMKTS:MILC) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Millennium Investment & Acquisition Company Inc. (OTCMKTS:MILC – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.00. Millennium Investment & Acquisition shares last traded at $0.00, with a volume of 2,000 shares changing hands.
Millennium Investment & Acquisition Trading Down 100.0 %
About Millennium Investment & Acquisition
Millennium Investment and Acquisition Co Inc (ticker: MILC)MILC has three assets:1) Activated Carbon (AC) plant located in Kawaihae, Hawaii2) SMC Global (SMC) – India financial services firm3) Approximately $2 million of cash and short term investments (zero debt)Investors in MILC can gain exposure to Alternative Energy and India which are two potentially appealing investment allocation sectors.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Millennium Investment & Acquisition
- How to Invest and Trade Chinese Stocks
- What is the dividend capture strategy? How to use it
- What is the Hang Seng index?
- How to choose a winning dividend investing strategy
- Trading Halts Explained
- How to pick the best dividend stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Millennium Investment & Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Millennium Investment & Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.