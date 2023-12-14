Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $5.49

Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NERV – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.49 and traded as high as $6.62. Minerva Neurosciences shares last traded at $6.36, with a volume of 10,012 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Minerva Neurosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th.

Minerva Neurosciences Stock Up 0.2 %

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.33. The stock has a market cap of $44.46 million, a P/E ratio of -1.35 and a beta of 0.52.

Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.77) by ($0.26). As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. will post -4.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Minerva Neurosciences

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NERV. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Minerva Neurosciences by 914.5% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,732 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 5,167 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Minerva Neurosciences by 185.9% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 101,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $940,000 after buying an additional 66,189 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Minerva Neurosciences by 54.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 78,086 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $721,000 after buying an additional 27,612 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Minerva Neurosciences during the second quarter valued at approximately $192,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Minerva Neurosciences by 150,466.7% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,517 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 4,514 shares during the period. 55.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Minerva Neurosciences

Minerva Neurosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of product candidates for the treatment of central nervous system diseases. Its lead product candidate is roluperidone (MIN-101) for the treatment of negative symptoms in patients with schizophrenia, currently submitted an New Drug Application (NDA); and MIN-301, a soluble recombinant form of the neuregulin-1b1 protein for the treatment of Parkinson's disease and other neurodegenerative disorders.

Further Reading

