Morgan Stanley Initiates Coverage on DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV)

Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock.

DV has been the subject of several other research reports. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on DoubleVerify from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Raymond James began coverage on DoubleVerify in a research note on Friday, October 13th. They set an outperform rating for the company. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on DoubleVerify from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 11th. Macquarie assumed coverage on DoubleVerify in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a neutral rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of DoubleVerify in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $40.82.

DoubleVerify Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE DV opened at $35.40 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.02 billion, a PE ratio of 110.63 and a beta of 1.13. DoubleVerify has a fifty-two week low of $20.38 and a fifty-two week high of $42.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $30.04 and a 200-day moving average of $33.06.

DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $144.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.05 million. DoubleVerify had a net margin of 10.57% and a return on equity of 6.06%. DoubleVerify’s quarterly revenue was up 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.06 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that DoubleVerify will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at DoubleVerify

In other DoubleVerify news, CEO Mark Zagorski acquired 1,765 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $28.36 per share, for a total transaction of $50,055.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 357,112 shares in the company, valued at $10,127,696.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Mark Zagorski bought 1,765 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $28.36 per share, with a total value of $50,055.40. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 357,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,127,696.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Laura Desmond sold 11,002 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.19, for a total transaction of $354,154.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 179,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,764,295.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 68,548 shares of company stock worth $1,961,040 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DoubleVerify

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DV. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in DoubleVerify by 2.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,899,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $657,742,000 after purchasing an additional 362,948 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of DoubleVerify by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,103,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,995,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045,501 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of DoubleVerify by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,003,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,205,000 after buying an additional 1,030,783 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in DoubleVerify by 32.7% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,229,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,543,000 after buying an additional 1,289,415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in DoubleVerify by 39.4% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,830,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,076,000 after buying an additional 1,082,615 shares during the last quarter. 97.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DoubleVerify Company Profile

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc provides a software platform for digital media measurement, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company provides solutions to advertisers unbiased data analytics that enable advertisers to increase the effectiveness, quality and return on their digital advertising investments.

