MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) Lifted to “Overweight” at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Free Report) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have $600.00 price target on the technology company’s stock, up from their previous price target of $526.00.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on MSCI from $610.00 to $600.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Argus started coverage on MSCI in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $580.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer cut their target price on MSCI from $620.00 to $613.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Barclays cut their target price on MSCI from $650.00 to $600.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Redburn Partners reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $554.00 price objective on shares of MSCI in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $569.14.

Shares of NYSE MSCI opened at $546.10 on Wednesday. MSCI has a 12 month low of $450.00 and a 12 month high of $572.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.51, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50-day moving average of $509.46 and a 200-day moving average of $510.04.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The technology company reported $3.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.13. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 97.86% and a net margin of 39.76%. The company had revenue of $625.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $625.67 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.85 earnings per share. MSCI’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that MSCI will post 13.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 9th were issued a dividend of $1.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 8th. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.00%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSCI. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in MSCI by 19,390.3% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 864,981 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $405,927,000 after purchasing an additional 860,543 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in MSCI in the fourth quarter worth $378,140,000. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in MSCI by 312.3% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 852,913 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $428,913,000 after purchasing an additional 646,050 shares in the last quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of MSCI by 254.1% in the third quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. now owns 469,660 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $240,973,000 after acquiring an additional 337,028 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of MSCI by 32.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,281,834 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $717,432,000 after acquiring an additional 311,370 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.61% of the company’s stock.

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other Private Assets. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

