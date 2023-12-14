NETSTREIT (NYSE:NTST) Price Target Raised to $14.00 at KeyCorp

NETSTREIT (NYSE:NTST – Free Report) had its price target increased by KeyCorp from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. KeyCorp currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on NTST. BTIG Research reduced their price target on shares of NETSTREIT from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Bank of America cut shares of NETSTREIT from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. BNP Paribas cut shares of NETSTREIT from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of NETSTREIT from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of NETSTREIT from $20.00 to $17.75 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $18.09.

Shares of NTST opened at $17.07 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 131.32, a P/E/G ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.96. NETSTREIT has a 1 year low of $13.49 and a 1 year high of $20.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a current ratio of 2.81. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.65.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.80%. NETSTREIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 630.82%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of NETSTREIT by 56.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,674,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,661,000 after buying an additional 967,036 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of NETSTREIT by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,157,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,610,000 after buying an additional 304,742 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of NETSTREIT by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 96,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,498,000 after buying an additional 15,270 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of NETSTREIT by 35.5% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 30,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,000 after buying an additional 8,094 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of NETSTREIT in the 3rd quarter valued at $361,000.

NETSTREIT Corp. is an internally managed real estate investment trust (REIT) based in Dallas, Texas that specializes in acquiring single-tenant net lease retail properties nationwide. The growing portfolio consists of high-quality properties leased to e-commerce resistant tenants with healthy balance sheets.

