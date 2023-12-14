Newmont (NYSE:NEM) Price Target Lowered to $40.00 at UBS Group

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) had its target price decreased by UBS Group from $42.00 to $40.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. UBS Group currently has a neutral rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Newmont from $59.00 to $57.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 27th. BMO Capital Markets restated an outperform rating and issued a $58.00 price target (down from $65.00) on shares of Newmont in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a sector perform rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of Newmont in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. TD Securities reduced their price target on Newmont from $55.00 to $46.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Macquarie assumed coverage on Newmont in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. They issued an outperform rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $55.41.

NEM stock opened at $40.00 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $38.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.93. Newmont has a fifty-two week low of $33.58 and a fifty-two week high of $60.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.72.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.06). Newmont had a negative net margin of 7.35% and a positive return on equity of 6.28%. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 billion. Analysts expect that Newmont will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is -155.34%.

In other Newmont news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.47, for a total value of $401,170.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 245,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,936,572.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 5,500 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.60, for a total value of $206,800.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 65,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,453,437.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.47, for a total value of $401,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 245,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,936,572.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,866 shares of company stock valued at $1,457,085 in the last 90 days. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in Newmont by 101,647.2% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 547,513,832 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $23,356,940,000 after buying an additional 546,975,720 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Newmont during the fourth quarter worth approximately $332,897,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Newmont by 4.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 99,433,731 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,241,843,000 after buying an additional 4,409,771 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its position in Newmont by 103.3% during the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 4,489,270 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $356,749,000 after buying an additional 2,281,418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP increased its position in Newmont by 238.8% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 3,008,877 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $147,495,000 after buying an additional 2,120,768 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.53% of the company’s stock.

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2022, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 96.1 million ounces and land position of 61,500 square kilometers.

