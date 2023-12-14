North American Palladium (OTCMKTS:PALDF) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average of $14.98

North American Palladium Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PALDF – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.98 and traded as high as $15.01. North American Palladium shares last traded at $14.98, with a volume of 21,600 shares.
North American Palladium Stock Performance
The stock has a market cap of $881.42 million, a PE ratio of 8.03 and a beta of 2.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.98.
About North American Palladium
North American Palladium Ltd. produces precious metals in Canada. It explores for palladium, platinum, gold, nickel, copper, and other metals. It primarily holds interest in the Lac des Iles mine that is located to the northwest of Thunder Bay, Ontario. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.
