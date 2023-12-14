NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) is California State Teachers Retirement System’s 4th Largest Position

California State Teachers Retirement System lowered its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 1.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,047,216 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 71,466 shares during the period. NVIDIA comprises about 2.4% of California State Teachers Retirement System’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,712,053,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cornerstone Capital Inc. purchased a new position in NVIDIA in the second quarter valued at about $233,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 10.4% in the second quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 472,659 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $199,944,000 after purchasing an additional 44,472 shares during the last quarter. AF Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in NVIDIA in the second quarter valued at about $208,000. Coombe Bender & Co LLC purchased a new position in NVIDIA in the second quarter valued at about $173,000. Finally, Vicus Capital boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 8.0% in the second quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 5,485 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,320,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.79% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NVDA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on NVIDIA from $440.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Mizuho upped their price objective on NVIDIA from $590.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Phillip Securities upgraded NVIDIA from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on NVIDIA from $570.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $650.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $598.08.

Insider Transactions at NVIDIA

In other news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $481.85, for a total transaction of $9,637,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 109,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,936,041. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $481.85, for a total value of $9,637,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 109,860 shares in the company, valued at $52,936,041. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 218 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.99, for a total value of $105,727.82. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,058,733.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 46,042 shares of company stock valued at $22,208,342 in the last three months. 3.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA opened at $480.88 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $459.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $444.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a current ratio of 3.59. The firm has a market cap of $1.19 trillion, a P/E ratio of 63.44, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.69. NVIDIA Co. has a 1 year low of $138.84 and a 1 year high of $505.48.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $4.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.99. The business had revenue of $18.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.19 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 72.28% and a net margin of 42.10%. The company’s revenue was up 205.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. Research analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 11.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 5th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.11%.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

