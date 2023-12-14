O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) Shares Sold by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System lowered its stake in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 102,120 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,818 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $97,555,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 0.7% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 33,667 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,137,000 after buying an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the second quarter valued at about $1,973,000. Howland Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 32.8% in the second quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 19,151 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $18,295,000 after buying an additional 4,726 shares in the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 17.0% in the second quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 323 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden grew its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 10.8% in the second quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 12,300 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $11,750,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.92% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Dana Perlman sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $974.24, for a total value of $97,424.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,166,165.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other O’Reilly Automotive news, Director Thomas Hendrickson sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $930.45, for a total value of $186,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,130,496.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dana Perlman sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $974.24, for a total transaction of $97,424.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,166,165.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 17,913 shares of company stock worth $17,487,722. Insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ORLY. TD Cowen upped their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,100.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $980.00 to $1,030.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $940.00 price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Oppenheimer cut shares of O’Reilly Automotive from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $1,000.00 to $930.00 in a report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,068.00 to $1,080.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, O’Reilly Automotive has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,018.13.

O’Reilly Automotive stock opened at $983.41 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $951.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $939.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.81. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a one year low of $767.27 and a one year high of $1,005.96.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The specialty retailer reported $10.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.36 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.09 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.86% and a negative return on equity of 152.96%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $9.17 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 38.2 earnings per share for the current year.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

