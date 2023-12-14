Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Boosts Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 5,047.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 119,470 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 117,149 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $18,129,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the second quarter worth $1,456,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 18,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,707,000 after buying an additional 1,348 shares during the period. Imprint Wealth LLC lifted its position in Procter & Gamble by 4.1% in the second quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 15,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,283,000 after buying an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC boosted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 5.5% during the second quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 19,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,995,000 after buying an additional 1,024 shares during the period. Finally, Armstrong Fleming & Moore Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the second quarter valued at about $2,011,000. 63.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $166.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $161.00 to $151.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 16th. DZ Bank upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $155.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $172.00 to $169.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.41.

Procter & Gamble Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE PG opened at $148.60 on Thursday. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1 year low of $135.83 and a 1 year high of $158.38. The company has a market capitalization of $350.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The business has a 50-day moving average of $148.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $150.30.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $21.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.58 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 33.49% and a net margin of 18.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.57 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 20th were paid a $0.9407 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 19th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.04%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Procter & Gamble news, CAO Matthew W. Janzaruk sold 188 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.52, for a total transaction of $27,921.76. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $92,973.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CAO Matthew W. Janzaruk sold 188 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.52, for a total transaction of $27,921.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 626 shares in the company, valued at approximately $92,973.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Andre Schulten sold 40,298 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.61, for a total transaction of $6,069,281.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 36,460 shares in the company, valued at $5,491,240.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 79,382 shares of company stock valued at $11,988,690. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

