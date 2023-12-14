Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 8,867.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 98,286 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 97,190 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $17,618,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of UPS. IMA Wealth Inc. lifted its stake in United Parcel Service by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 142 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the first quarter worth $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in United Parcel Service during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in United Parcel Service by 216.0% in the 2nd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new position in United Parcel Service in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. 58.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UPS opened at $157.24 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $133.96 billion, a PE ratio of 15.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $149.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $164.14. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52-week low of $133.68 and a 52-week high of $197.80.

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.04. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 9.19% and a return on equity of 43.46%. The business had revenue of $21.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.99 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 8.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 13th were paid a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 10th. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is presently 65.59%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on UPS. StockNews.com initiated coverage on United Parcel Service in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $185.00 to $179.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. TheStreet downgraded United Parcel Service from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price objective on United Parcel Service from $195.00 to $184.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 18th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $188.91.

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

