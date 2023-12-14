Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Cuts Stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC cut its holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 15.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,073 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 3,936 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $18,279,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AVGO. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 96,355.6% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 236,738,760 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $205,354,303,000 after purchasing an additional 236,493,322 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Broadcom by 756.5% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,207,035 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $404,363,000 after acquiring an additional 4,599,078 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,222,676,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 122,794.1% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,667,161 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,050,420,000 after acquiring an additional 3,664,177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 49,919.1% in the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,437,432 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,799,000 after purchasing an additional 2,432,559 shares in the last quarter. 78.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Broadcom stock opened at $1,089.69 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $449.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $915.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $877.38. Broadcom Inc. has a 1 year low of $540.91 and a 1 year high of $1,099.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 2.56.

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $11.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.96 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $9.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.28 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 73.43% and a net margin of 39.31%. Broadcom’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $9.75 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 40.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 20th will be paid a dividend of $5.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 19th. This represents a $21.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. This is a positive change from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.60. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.86%.

In other Broadcom news, Director Harry L. You bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $858.96 per share, with a total value of $858,960.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,014,949.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AVGO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Broadcom from $840.00 to $960.00 in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Broadcom from $990.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Broadcom from $900.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Broadcom from $800.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on Broadcom from $1,000.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $944.67.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

