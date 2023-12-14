Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Grows Stake in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its position in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 3,083.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,013 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 62,002 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $17,962,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CI. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in The Cigna Group in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC bought a new position in shares of The Cigna Group in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of The Cigna Group during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in The Cigna Group by 672.2% during the second quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 139 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in The Cigna Group in the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Cigna Group stock opened at $297.18 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $86.96 billion, a PE ratio of 16.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $291.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $283.99. The Cigna Group has a 1 year low of $240.50 and a 1 year high of $336.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

The Cigna Group ( NYSE:CI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The health services provider reported $6.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.66 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $49.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.14 billion. The Cigna Group had a return on equity of 12.62% and a net margin of 2.79%. The company’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $6.04 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that The Cigna Group will post 24.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be given a $1.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $4.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.75%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CI. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on shares of The Cigna Group from $310.00 to $334.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on shares of The Cigna Group from $326.00 to $330.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $327.00 price objective on shares of The Cigna Group in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on The Cigna Group from $351.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Edward Jones downgraded The Cigna Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $339.50.

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

